Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.24. 36,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.71 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.