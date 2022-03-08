Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 12.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.88. 4,251,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

