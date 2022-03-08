Dogecoin Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.56 billion and approximately $569.37 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00258928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001320 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

