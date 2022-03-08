Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

TSE:DOL traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.24. The company had a trading volume of 414,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,375. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$49.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$20.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.593445 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

