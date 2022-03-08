Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,157. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.60.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after buying an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

