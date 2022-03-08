Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.
Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 3,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Driven Brands by 86.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
