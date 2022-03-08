Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 3,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Driven Brands by 86.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

