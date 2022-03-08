Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.57.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.39.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.