Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.74

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.74 and last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 18641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,798 shares of company stock worth $7,040,125 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

