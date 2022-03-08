Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. 14,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,685. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $857.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

