Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 3827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $828.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.23%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.