Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eargo by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 85.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 82,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 203.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 65,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 39,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

