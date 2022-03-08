Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 235.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

