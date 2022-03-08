EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,979 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.78% of EastGroup Properties worth $72,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,745. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.51 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

