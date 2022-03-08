Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

