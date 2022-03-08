Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $13.49.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

