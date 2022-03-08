Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

