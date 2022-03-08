Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

