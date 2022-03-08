Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson Sells 767 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 767 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $13,292.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

