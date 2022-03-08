E&G Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

