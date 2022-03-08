E&G Advisors LP Takes $207,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.