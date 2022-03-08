El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

