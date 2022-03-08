Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,883,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elastic by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

