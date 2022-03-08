Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Acquires £10,000 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Christine Soden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,102.73).

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Elementis plc has a 12-month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.31 million and a PE ratio of 65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

