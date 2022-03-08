Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Up 897.2%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 897.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

