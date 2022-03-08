Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFC. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 665,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

