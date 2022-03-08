EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

