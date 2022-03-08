EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 597,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 134.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EMCORE by 176.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

