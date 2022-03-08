Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lifted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 225,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,477. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.