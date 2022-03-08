Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.97

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.97 and traded as high as C$34.54. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$34.20, with a volume of 1,443,159 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$991.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.