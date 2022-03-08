Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $629.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will report $629.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.30 million and the lowest is $626.42 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

