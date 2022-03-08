Energi Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $40.35 million and $444,097.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00192242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00340868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00055926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007976 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,628,760 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.