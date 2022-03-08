Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WATT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.00. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 106.61% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energous by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energous by 15.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 66,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Energous by 52.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Energous by 50.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 730.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

