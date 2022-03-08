Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.
About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.