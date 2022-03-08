Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 977,186 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,030,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

