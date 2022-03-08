EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Steven R. Bower Sells 1,308 Shares of Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NPO opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.