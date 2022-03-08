enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.03. 16,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVNO)
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on enVVeno Medical (NVNO)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.