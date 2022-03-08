EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. 24,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,887. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.03%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

