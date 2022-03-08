Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

