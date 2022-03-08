Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,982. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equitable by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,814 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

