Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.