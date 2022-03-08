Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ETRN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.