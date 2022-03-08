Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.
ETRN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.
Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.
