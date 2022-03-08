Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBKDY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €51.00 ($55.43) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 309,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.