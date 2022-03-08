Everipedia Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $89.52 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.35 or 0.06604138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.31 or 0.99505342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,576 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

