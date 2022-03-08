Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 26,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,710. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

