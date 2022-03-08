Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 61,770 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Digital worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MARA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Marathon Digital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

