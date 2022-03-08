Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 654,968 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 786.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,968 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 288.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

