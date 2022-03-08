Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

