Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

