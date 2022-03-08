Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.12% of GAN worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 123.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in GAN by 286.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $215.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

