Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 228,690 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.04% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP increased its position in NeoGames by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NGMS opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.36 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

