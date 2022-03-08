Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $199.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,083,166. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 401.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $196.59. 941,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,272. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $126.04 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

